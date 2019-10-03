Wanted Eiye leader, Blade, arrested over alleged  murder of 15 persons

By Evelyn Usman

A suspected leader of Eiye confraternity, in Ikenne, alleged to have killed not less than 15 persons, have been arrested by the Police in Ogun.

The suspect identified as Sunday Paul, popularly known as Blade, was said to have been on the wanted list of the Police.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Blade was recently released from prison, over a murder case.

A spokesman for the Ogun State Police Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the arrest.

He said, “ Police in Ogun State have arrested a one-eyed man who is a leader of dreaded Eiye confraternity in Ikenne and its environs. He is responsible for killing not less than 15 people in Ikenne and its environs.

“The suspect was arrested on September 21, 2019, following intensive surveillance and technical investigation into his activities. Upon his arrest, it was discovered that he has been arrested and charged to court on three different occasions and that he recently came out of prison over a murder related case.

“On interrogation, he admitted being a leader of Eiye cult group in Ikenne. He equally confessed being responsible for the killing of one Kabiru, whom he said was a member of a rival cult group. His arrest has elicited wild jubilation in Ikenne and it’s environs.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Bashir Makama, has ordered a full-scale investigation into past activities of the suspect with the view to charging him to court as soon as possible”.

Vanguard Nigeria News