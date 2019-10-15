Violence erupts in overcrowded migrant camp on Greek island

A mass brawl broke out between Afghan and Syrian residents of an overcrowded migrant camp on the Greek Island of Samos on Monday night.

The overcrowding forced police to use tear gas to disperse the crowd, local media reported.

The situation escalated further when fires broke out in makeshift shelters around the camp, forcing a partial evacuation, according to the Skai broadcaster.

At least three men were treated for stab wounds, while eight others complained of respiratory problems, Greek State Secretary, Manos Logothetis, said early Tuesday.

The camp, where applications are vetted for people seeking asylum in the European Union, was built for 650 people but has a current population of around 5,700, according to Greek government data.

The situation is similar on other Greek islands near the Turkish coast, where migrants continue to arrive in the hope that they can eventually travel onwards to wealthy European countries.

Tension runs high due to persistent overcrowding and miserable conditions.(NAN)

Vanguard