Vietnam, Cambodia sign documents finalizing border demarcation

Vietnam and Cambodia have signed two documents to settle the last 16 percent of their border that had yet to be demarcated.

The document was signed on Saturday, on the second day of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen’s official visit to Vietnam. The documents, including one to support a 1985 supplemental protocol and 2005 agreement on border demarcation, and the other to acknowledge the demarcations as legal documents.

The documents were signed by Hun Sen and his Vietnamese counterpart, Nguyen Xuan Phuc, at a ceremony in the Vietnamese capital, Hanoi. The signing ceremony is a strong declaration to the region and the world by the two independent and sovereign nations on the will, [the] determination to cooperate and build the border of equality, friendship, cooperation, and development,” Phuc said.

Hun Sen hailed the signing, saying the documents clearly demonstrated that progress in resolving the border issue had taken a proud step. As of December 2018, the two countries have physically demarcated 84 percent of the land boundary since work began more than 30 years ago.

The historic documents are necessary to achieve 100 percent demarcation of their border. Vietnam and Cambodia share a land border stretching about 1,245 kilometers, snaking among 10 Vietnamese provinces and nine Cambodian provinces, and includes 41 pairs of border gates.

Hun Sen, who is in Vietnam for a two-day official visit that began on Friday on Phuc’s invitation. Sen also thanked Vietnam for its support in overthrowing the Khmer Rouge as well as its support for Cambodia’s national reconstruction despite its own difficulties due to embargo.

Source: NAN

