UNILAG Alumni Association clocks 50, seeks implementation of SDGs

By Adesina Wahab

The University of Lagos, UNILAG, Alumni Association has called on the authorities in the country to give the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, top priority in order to reduce poverty in the country.

This was stated by the association’s National President, Dr John Momoh, while speaking on the activities lined up to mark the 50th anniversary of the association.

Momoh, who spoke in the company of other leaders, said there was need for a thorough implementation of the SDGs policy framework and that made them to choose the theme of the celebration as: Driving Nigeria’s sustainable development agenda.

He added that a lecture would be delivered by an expert in SDGs matter, Dr Kandeh Yumkella, the immediate past Director-General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation, UNIDO.

The lecture is entitled: How Nigeria can achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

One of the discussants during the lecture will be the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs.

Momoh noted that since the country did not thoroughly implement the Millennium Development Goals, MDGs, it could redress the situation by focusing on the SDGs.

“The SDGs have been used by a lot of nations to take millions of people out of poverty and we should not be left behind. Our leaders at all tiers of government can use the SDGs to do same here. The level of poverty can be reduced drastically and we all benefit from it. Poverty is connected to insecurity one way or the other. The media should also help in putting our leaders on their toes regarding the implementation of the policy.

“Since a lot of our members are occupying sensitive positions in private and public sectors worldwide, we will use that network to also get them to key in. There are a lot of people and corporate bodies worldwide who want to help us and our people, but they want to see how serious we are,”he said.

Other members of the association such as Mr Tunde Smart and Mr Waheed Olagunju, also appealed to the media to set the agenda as far as the implementation of the SDGs is concerned.

A number of activities have been lined up to mark the occasion among which is the recognition and awards to be given to notable alumni.