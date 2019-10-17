UNICEF spends N2.4bn on Plateau in 5yrs

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF has reiterated its commitment to continue to collaborate with the Plateau State government in tackling problems in education, health, child protection and nutrition in the State.

The Fund stated that in line with the commitment, N2.4 billion has so far been spent on various projects in the State in the past five years.

Chief Field Officer, UNICEF, Bhanu Pathak, disclosed this yesterday in Jos, the State capital when he paid a courtesy call on the State Governor, Simon Lalong, adding that recently the Fund supported health sector governance and leadership through funding and technical assistance for State Strategic Policy and Plan development.

His words, “UNICEF is an organisation working for the rights of children and women, and one of its cardinal objectives is to ensure that these category of people have access to basic social services. UNICEF provides support to the health sector through its core funds .

“We are working with the State Ministries of Women Affairs, Justice, Education and Health to achieve our target. We have carried out capacity building of 57 local government management team members using the district health modules to improve health managerial skills in the two focal Local Government Areas of Riyom and Shendam and also carried out focused maternal new born and child health support in these same LGAs.”

He commended the State government for its efforts at payment of counterpart funds, stressing, “I must commend the Governor Simon Lalong led administration for payment of counterpart funds but I am calling on you to do more. UNICEF is determined to provide a secured environment where children and women lives devoid of diseases.”

Responding, Lalong, represented by his deputy Professor Sonni Tyoden thanked UNICEF for their support and said Lalong’s administration is always willing to partner with credible partners to provide dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

Vanguard