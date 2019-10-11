U.S based Ogoni groups caution Wike over planned acquisition of OML II

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

The National Union of Ogoni Students International in USA, Ogoni Lives Matter INTL USA and Movement For The Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP) USA, have cautioned River State Governor, Nyesom Wike, over alleged planned to acquire 45 percent shares of OML II.

The groups added that the planned acquisition of the shares was strategy by the governor to allegedly defraud the people of Ogoniland.

They stated these in a statement jointly signed by the President of NUOS INTL. USA, Mr. Pius Barikpoa Nwinee, Secretary General, Mr. Sampson B Npimnee, and Coordinator (OLM INTL, Ogoni Lives Matter), USA, Mr. Cornelius J.S Dumerene.

Other signatories to the statement were the Secretary General (OLM INTL, Ogoni Lives Matter), USA, Mr. Toate Ganago, Chairman, MOSOP USA, Mr. Nwinee B. Williamson and Secretary, MOSOP USA, Mr. Godwin Lale Ollor.

In a statement issued by the groups titled; “Ogoni In Diaspora Tell Gov. Wike Caveat Emptor On OML 11′, they argued that shares floated was a ponzi scheme.

While congratulating Governor Nyesom Wike on his recent second term election as Rivers State Governor, the groups said that it wishes “to draw his Excellency’s attention to the ongoing Royal Dutch Shell soliciting ponzi scheme to defraud and extort plaintiffs, the people of Ebubu, Eleme and Ogoni.”

They added that this reflected on an article titled “Rivers State Government Acquires Shell’s 45% Interest in OML 11” and dispatched in various media networks across the country.

It was added in the statement that “the simple logic dictates that in a true democracy, the most important office is not so much that of the president, governor, senator, lawmakers, judges but that of citizen. Therefore, we respectfully remind you not to fall for Shell retail politic and eventually misuse and abuse the power of your office as the executive governor of Rivers State.

“Do anyone buy a car from a car jacker, or could police forged a title for a stolen car without recourse?… of course not. In the same vein, Shell cannot sell Ogoni stolen oil, without recourse.

“As such, you cannot coerce, conspire or cohort with Shell to defraud Ogoni. In that, it wouldn’t only be a violation of Ogoni social contract, but a breach of your oath of office to protect Rivers State from both internal and external aggression, which Ogoni is not an exception.

“This ploy to extort, defraud and confiscate Ogoni oil, land, livelihoods and historical heritage appears to be both external and internal aggression.”

NOUS USA, Ogoni Lives Matter INTL USA and MOSOP USA further stressed that Shell lost OML 11 “for oil theft and failure to restore and improve our environment that forced Ogoni in 1993 to declare Shell personnel non grata following Shell decades of environmental and economic injustice perpetrated against Ogoni people.”

They alleged that the irony of “this fake purchase is that, Shell has no such thing as 45% in OML 11, but imposed upon itself 30%, Total 10%, Agip 5% and NNPC 55%, which sum of the Joint Venture.

“By the way, this backyard deal only revealed that Shell had over the years cohort with Total and Agip to defraud Ogoni and Nigeria at large.”

According to the groups, the petition was for the attention of the Governor and action and “not to be bamboozled and hoodwinked into Shell retail maneuvering.”

It was alleged in the statement that “Shell stole Ogoni yesterday, mortgage our today but will not sell Ogoni future and that of Ogoni children.

“So we hope you don’t err on the side of caution, interest and judgment.

“We want to reiterate that Ogoni oil is not for sale nor transfer but will only operate by an Ogoni indigenous company for the development of Ogoni and Rivers State.”

The groups also used the statement to call on the Governor to investigate Shell’s alleged N130 million that was given to a community in Yorla, which they said led to “wide spread cultism that have taken many lives,” adding that “Ogoni will work, dialogue or partner with Rivers State, only on Ogoni terms, and must not be blindsided.”

