Two burning issues facing ministers (4)

By Eric Teniola

DURING the interim government under Chief Ernest Adegunle Oladeinde Shonekan (83) in January 1993, the following were appointed as Ministers of State: Alhaji Isa Mohammed (Agriculture), Alhaji Bello Dogondaji (Commerce and Tourism), Alhaji Umaru Baba(Defence), Professor Ben Nwabueze(Education and Youth Development), Alhaji Saidu Isa(Foreign Affairs), Dr.(Mrs) Laraba Daggash(Health and Human Services), Alhaji Oladuni Ayandipo(Power, Mines and Steel), Mrs Emily Imoukhuede (States and Local Government Affairs) and Yusufu Galadima (Transport and Communications).

In the first term of President Olusegun Obasanjo in 1999, he appointed 22 Ministers of State. They are Alhaji Musa Elayo Abdullahi (Justice), Chief Chris Agbobu (Agriculture), Alhaji L. Ade Haruna-Elewi (Communications), Mallam L. Tukur Batagarawa (Defence, Army), Mrs. Modupe Adelaja (Defence, Navy), Dan Chuke(Defence, Airforce), Alhaji Bello Usman (Education), Dr. Imeh T. Okopido (Environment), Mr. Solomon S.A. Ewuga(Federal Capital Territory), Senator Jubril Martins-Kuye (Finance), Chief Dubem Onyia(Foreign Affairs), Dr.(Mrs.) Aminat Ndalolo (Health), Chief Lawrence Nwuruku (Industry), Dr. Mohammed Shata (Internal Affairs), Alhaji Danjuma Goje(Power and Steel), Mrs. Pauline K. Tallen(Science and Technology), Mr. Isa Yuguda(Tranport), Chief Precious Ngelale(JP) (Water Resources), Mr. Garba Madaki Ali(Transport), Mr. Yomi Edu(Special Duties, The Presidency), Prince Vincent Ogbulafor (Economic Matters, The Presidency) and Alhaji Ibrahim Umar Kida(Inter-Governmental Affairs, The Presidency).

There have always been conflicts between Ministers and Ministers of State and there will always be, especially when they have one Permanent Secretary. This issue was treated at the fourth retreat for Ministers and Permanent Secretaries between 23 and 25 September 2001 at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Jos. It was organised as usual by the Office of the Secretary of the Government of the Federation. I attended the retreat. In a paper presented by the then Permanent Secretary, Political Affairs, office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Dr. Hakeem Baba Ahmed, he pleaded for restraint among Ministers and Ministers of State. In the paper, he said: “Ministers must acquaint themselves thoroughly with the rules, regulations and objectives of the public service as an institutions, including its strengths and weaknesses; educate and sensitise the top echelons of the service on the essentials of their mandate, including general and specific goals; demonstrate the highest standards of personal and official integrity, competence and leadership qualities in dealing with all levels of civil servants; cultivate an environment which accords respect for the civil servant, his profession, and concern for his welfare and the security of his job. Conversely, the Ministers need to ensure they do not operate, or seek to achieve goals and targets outside the established framework of the Public Service, or to do so through a selective approach to conformity with rules and regulations, or by showing ignorance and/ or contempt of the service, or isolate the top echelons of the Civil Service from a full appreciation and understanding of the demands of their political mandate as well as the collective goals of the leadership; compromise, in personal or official conduct, the extremely high moral and ethical standards of the present leadership, or show incompetence in managing the demands of their offices, or disrespect for fair play and justice in their relations with civil servants and demonstrate contempt or disrespect for civil servants, their professionalism, welfare or security”.

In a communique issued at the end of the retreat, it was adopted that both Ministers and Minsters of State must work together as a team.

They both need each other.