TV personality, Nancy Isime launches TV Show

By Juliet Ebirim

Popular Nigerian actress, model and media personality, is set to launch her own TV Talk Show. The TV goddess who was the co-host for Headies 2019 took to Instagram to share the good news.

She wrote: 10 years ago, I was just this teenager trying to be independent and navigate her way through life. 10 years ago, around this time, I had just started Ushering jobs and was so in love with leaving my dad’s house to work, it didn’t matter if I had to stand long hours, serve food, pack plates and even sometimes wash plates. So what?! I was making my own money and it felt so good!”

“Today, 10 years after, I get to finally announce the Launch of my own TV Talk show, created and Executive produced by Me! The Nancy Isime Show has been my dream for about 3years now and I can’t wait for you to see the magic that was created!!! I LOVE Challenges! And I’m super excited and ready to conquer this new phase of my life!”’ she enthused.

Vanguard