Truck crushes woman on okada to death in Ogun

On 8:24 am

The Federal Road Safety Corps, Sango-Ota Unit Commander, Akeem Ganiyu had disclosed that a truck, with registration number XC 791 LSR, heading to Lagos from Abeokuta, lost control due to brake failure and rammed into two vehicles and a commercial motorcycle.

He further said that ” three people (two males and a female) were victims of the accident but only the female passenger on a motorcycle (Okada) was killed by the truck while others inside the vehicle escaped unhurt.

“The corpse of the victim was later taken to the mortuary of the General Hospital, Ifo, in Ogun,” he said.

The Sango-Ota unit commander admonished motorists to ensure that their vehicles were in good condition before putting them on the road.

Ganiyu warned drivers and motorcyclists against overspeeding that could and have resulted in loss of lives and also advised motorcyclists to always use their helmets to prevent head injuries in the event of crash.

