Tiwa Savage’s son, Davido’s daughter among over 10 thousand kids for Nickelodeon’s Nickfest 2019

Imade Adeleke and Jam Jam seem to be emulating the impeccable (and expensive) sense of style of their respective celebrity parents. Both kids who are offsprings of two of the biggest Nigerian entertainers, Davido and Tiwa Savage, were at Nickfest in Lagos, and these kids were dripping in finesse.

Imade Adeleke who is the daughter of Davido and Sophia Momodu, was dressed in Dior from head to toe, while Jam Jam – who’s the son of Tiwa Savage and Ex husband Tee-Billz was draped in expensive Balmain shirt and trousers. The clothes are rumoured to cost over $10,000.

Both kids are known to be the best of friends and it’s easy to see why. The adorable duo gave us some of the cutest pictures of the day and seeing them together was one of the highlights of Nickfest 2019.

The 2019 Nickelodeon festival is proudly sponsored by Maltina, the family-friendly beverage that pulls no stops in putting smiles on the faces of its millions of consumers across the country. Maltina hosted thousands of kids at its Happy Land during Nickfest, and these kids had the time of their lives as they got to play on the bouncing castle, meet “Happy the Mascot” as well win prizes and rewards courtesy of Maltina.

Vanguard