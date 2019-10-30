Breaking News
Three escape death in auto crash along Epe Expressway, Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

It was a lucky day for three motorists when they narrowly escaped death, Tuesday, following a crash involving their vehicles at Lekki-Ibeju, along Epe Expressway, Lagos.
The accident, according to an eyewitness, occurred at about 4pm.
The crash involved a Sport Utility Vehicle, SUV,  Highlander, with an unknown registration number and a Mark Truck with registration number BDG  764 XV.

Confirming the incident, Director-General and Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Osanyintolu said on arrival at the incident scene, LASEMA, upon an investigation conducted, revealed that cause of the accident was due to the road diversion caused by a Dangote truck parked on the bridge.
According to report, while both vehicles were on top speed, driver of the truck lost control and had a head-on collision with the other fast-moving vehicle on the bridge side.
“No life was lost, but the truck driver and his motor boy sustained various degrees of injuries. Both were immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment,” Oke-Osanyintolu stated.

It was gathered that the owner of the Highlander jeep who also survived the crash, quickly, towed away from the ill-fated vehicle before men of LASEMA team arrived at the scene, while the sand inside the truck was later transloaded to another truck to restore free flow of traffic in the axis.
