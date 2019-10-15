Tension as suspected herdsmen attack hunter in Imo 

By Chinonso Alozie

Suspected armed herdsmen Tuesday night attacked a hunter named Eze Anorue, in Amakohia-ubi community in Owerri west local government area of Imo state, and left him with different sizes of machete cut.

An eyewitness told Vanguard in Owerri, that Anorue, who was attacked between 8 and 9 pm, has been rushed to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

Also, that until the night attack, Anorue, had been violently confronted in the evening and his motorcycle forcefully collected from him while he was on his way to the farm as well as for his hunting activities.

As if that was not enough, the herders targeted him again while he was hunting and matcheted him with the intention to kill him and that he was only lucky to have escaped from the bush to a place where he was helped by the villagers.

At the moment, many of the villagers who called on Vanguard, said that they would not sleep tonight as the attack have taken a dangerous dimension. They said that they would keep vigil as again any further attack.

Youths of the community were said to have mobilized themselves in different groups with a view to protecting the vulnerable ones among them.

A source said to Vanguard: “We can’t understand what is happening now. They have started attacking us in the night. What it means is that these people have come for war.

“Do you people expect us to sleep or remain silent we must protect ourselves. How can they plan to kill all of us now? I see a midnight attack on our people.

“Anorue, has just been rushed to the hospital who knows the next person. It may you. We must stand up and fight now this must be stopped and our people must be allowed to enjoy their freedom.”