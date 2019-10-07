Teachers’ role in educative process central to development — Fowowe

Mr Simeon Fowowe, National President, Association of Nursery and Primary Education Instructors in Nigeria (ANPEIN), says teachers and their roles in the educative process are central to the development of any society.

Fowowe gave the advice while delivering a lecture to celebrate the 2019 World Teachers Day on Monday at MIMIJE International School, Igando in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of this year’s celebration is: “Young Teacher: The Future of the Profession’’.

“Teachers are the managers of knowledge which means teacher education in Nigeria is the foundation of quality and relevance of education at all levels.

“No doubt, the teacher remains the pivot around which education revolves and therefore, preparation while in teacher training institute is highly foundational and germane,’’ Fowowe said.

He said that the mould of knowledge from which teachers are prepared has four components, including content, pedagogy and learning knowledge.

Fawowe advised young teachers to master teaching foundation, management and learning to achieve effective teaching.

He said that the principle of education was the task on which the teachers were judged and the most easily demonstrable feature of the multi-layered hat of teachers.

“As young teachers, they will wear many hats because they are multiple-personality and specially trained persons who satisfy many roles in the lives of his students and the school.

“Teaching is more than talking and organisation of long vacations.

“Teachers are to prepare with the needed skills and expertise to cope with the demands of `tomorrow’s education for tomorrow’s learners.

“Tomorrow’s children are to live in the knowledge economy and acquire the skills that the knowledge economy must require,’’ Fowowe said.

He said that new teachers everywhere in the world had some major concerns such as classroom management, discipline, assessment, evaluation, planning and preparation.

“Tomorrow’s teacher will not be someone who merely reproduces the art of teaching as taught in methods course, but someone whose practice is based on research and reflection.

“Teacher education is very important because it gives to persons who want to become professional teachers.

“It is designed to give teacher trainees the theoretical and specialised knowledge to make them become effective in the performance of their duties,’’ Fowowe said.

Vanguard Nigeria News