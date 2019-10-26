Tackling Criminality: FCT Police Command creates 5 new divisions

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The FCT Command disclosed at the weekend that it has created five additional Police Divisions to tackle the increasing crime wave in the federal capital.

The Command said the new divisions were approved by the Inspector General, IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, in line with his Community Policing strategies of taking crime fighting to the grassroots.

The 5 new divisions are: Pegi Division; Biaji Division; Dawaki Division; Yebu Division; and Galadima Division.

A statement signed by ASP Mariam Yusuf 2-I-C Police Public Relations Office stated that, “The creation of these divisions is in line with the Inspector-General of Police Adamu Mohammed Abubakar, concept of community policing which is intended to bring the cops closer to the community and jointly combat criminality in all ramifications.

“Furthermore, the creation of these divisions was necessitated by population explosion, vast terrain and infrastructural availability in these areas.

“The Command enjoins the public to cooperate with the operatives of these new divisions for effective and efficient policing.

“The Command wishes to reassure the public of its unwavering commitment to tackle crime and ensure safety in the FCT.

“In case of emergency contact the Command through any of these emergency numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.”

