Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday expressed shock at the judgment of the Supreme Court on the presidential election petition filed by the party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

In a unanimous decision, the seven-man panel led by the Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Tanko Mohammed dismissed the appeal for “lacking in merit.”

Reacting to the development, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement said the PDP presented enough evidence to show the world that its candidate won the February 23 presidential poll.

The statement read: “What we witnessed today (Wednesday) was not what majority of Nigerians, who participated and observed the presidential election expected; and this includes even members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The PDP notes that it indeed made a solid case, with indisputable evidence, showing that Atiku Abubakar won the presidential election and as such is surprised that the justices of the Supreme Court held otherwise; however, that is the highest court of the land.

“Notwithstanding, the distinction of our case remains for Nigerians, including generations yet unborn, to appreciate. The PDP expresses gratitude to millions of Nigerians across the board for voting Atiku Abubakar in the election as well as for their unflinching support for our party during the election and throughout the duration of court proceedings.”

It, however, urged the justices to make available to Nigerians the reasons for the dismissal of the appeal.

In a related development, Atiku’s running mate in the election, Mr. Peter Obi, said the election was not about President Muhammadu Buhari or Atiku but about the future of Nigerians who are yearning for purposeful governance.

Fielding questions from journalists at the apex court premises, Mr. Obi said: “I want to thank them (members of the panel) for this court process and our reason for coming to court was because we believe the election result was not the result of the lawful vote cast. But the process has come to the end and I thank all those who were involved- the lawyers, the judges, and everyone. This election and the judgment is not about President Muhammadu Buhari or Atiku Abubakar. It is about the future of our country and what we are going to bequeath to our children.”

