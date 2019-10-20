Vanguard Logo

Superstar actress, Ini Edo, reveals her best picture of the year

Ayo Onikoyi

Superstar Nollywood actress, Ini Edo doesn’t have to lay it on the line to tell anyone she’s a sight for sore eyes. She’s unquestionably ravishingly beautiful, alluringly sexy and super talented.

It is no big surprise that she stands tall in Vanguard’s record of history as the first runner-up of its maiden edition of the ‘Sexiest in Nollywood’. But that’s not the news, the news is that of all her pictures posted on Instagram or social media for that matter this year, she has revealed the best of all. The very one in this piece.

While it is an arduous task to interpret what a picture says, this Ini Edo’s best of the lot, says a lot about the brown skin which is being trended on social media as ‘Melanin’.

For someone who has done so many studio sessions, she (Ini Edo) explains why this remains her best and it was being shot by another Nollywood actress, Isaac Nsikan who has taken to photography.

“So my baby sis @isaacnsikan who is an amazing photographer for @leiacolestudios came by mine and offered to take photos of me. Of course, I wasn’t in the mood, so I hesitated and she persisted and finally, I grudgingly obliged. And Behold this masterpiece, so far my best picture this year, I totally want this framed,” she had posted with the picture.

Ini Edo recently signed an ambassadorial deal with @mrtaxi_ng. This is one among many for the actress.

