Sudan appoints first female chief justice

Sudan for the first in the country’s history appoints a female as its chief justice.

The Sovereign Council, which is made up of civilian and military officials, confirmed that Supreme Court judge Neemat Abdulllah would head the country’s judiciary.

Although only two of the 11-member Sovereign Council in charge of Sudan are women, this latest appointment is seen as a significant step towards addressing gender inequality.

Activists have been pushing for more female appointments, especially as so many women played a key role in the protests that led to the downfall of former President Omar al-Bashir, BBC reported.

Vanguard News Nigeria.