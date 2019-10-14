Vanguard Logo

South Korea Embassy donates vehicles to Nigerian customs

The Embassy of South Korea in Nigeria has donated two Hyundai buses to the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), to boost its operations.

Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hamid Ali (retd)

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Lee In Tae, Ambassador of South Korea to Nigeria, handed the vehicles to Hameed Ali, Comptroller General of Customs, on Monday at NCS headquarters in Abuja.

According to the Ambassador, NCS as an agency of government needs the support and cooperation of all stakeholders for it to deliver more effectively on its mandate.

“The Nigerian Custom Service is a great organisation, doing great job, and needs to be supported.

“These two buses are being donated by our embassy to support its operational activities,” Tae said.

The CG, in his response, commended the Ambassador for the kind gesture, saying, the NCS would make efficient use of the vehicles in its operations.

He said: “We are grateful for this kind donation, and I assure you that they will be properly maintained.

“The vehicles will sure boost our activities as an organisation in carrying out our functions and in securing our nation’s borders.

Ali, who received the keys to the two buses in company of his management team, said that NCS was ready to work with stakeholders. (NAN)

