Shell seeks strong collaboration to save environment, economy

By JIMITOTA ONOYUME

Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC, has lamented the negative impact of oil theft on the environment, saying 90 percent of spill on its facilities last year were traced to third party interference.

At a media parley in Warri, Delta state, General Manager External Relations of the oil giant, Mr Igo Weli who appealed for collaborative effort among stakeholders to create the needed awareness to end the ugly situation, said the oil giant lost 11000 barrels of crude daily to spill last year.

Weli who spoke through the Government and Community Relations Manager of the oil giant, Mr Alaye Dokubo said the company had acquired high definition cameras fitted on some of its helicopters to track spill on its facilities for its timely response, adding that with the technology it was doing regular mapping of its facilities across communities in the region.

He said painfully those behind attack on oil facilities in the region were paying beautiful mother nature the negative way, stressing that the environment , surface and ground water were polluted from the attack.

Continuing, he said Shell on its part had continued to sustain surveillance on its facilities, partner government, civil society groups, , community , security stakeholders and the media to raise awareness on the need to end attack on oil facilities, pleading that all hands should be on to bring the sad narrative to an end.

Others who spoke also harped on effort by the oil giant to end the ugly trend, calling for support from other relevant stakeholders.

Journalists suggested establishment of anti oil theft club in secondary schools across oil communities in the region to take the message down to the younger ones, adding that the multinational oil giant should build a library in Warri where many can access rich materials on environmental pollution, negative impact on the environment.

Vanguard