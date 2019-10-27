Setting your house in order (1)

By Muoka Lazarus

JOSHUA 24:15 says: “And if it seem evil unto you to serve the LORD, choose you this day whom ye will serve; whether the gods which your fathers served that were on the other side of the flood, or the gods of the Amorites, in whose land ye dwell: but as for me and my house, we will serve the LORD.”

Brethren, it is important to have concern of what becomes of our soul vis-a-vis how we live our lives in this world because many have gone astray and deviated from their professed faith as a result of the things of this world. As we know, godliness is a matter of choice, and no man ever live godly, in spirit and in truth, without choosing to do so.

The carnal mind of man is an enemy of God, because it loves the things of this world and for that reason, is not prepared for godliness, hence the necessity of one setting his house aright in order to overcome the influence of the world.

If you want the presence of God continuously in your life, you must ensure holiness and righteousness in all manner of your conversation. That is why in setting your house in order you should be disturbed by the situation of your friends who have given themselves over to the things of the world. Paul the Apostle showed concern when Demas a fellow disciple in the workforce deserted him because of the love of this world.

II Timothy 4:10: “For Demas hath forsaken me, having loved this present world, and is departed unto Thessalonica.”

Paul had the concern that Demas has forsaken him because of the love of the things of the world. If we refused to put our house in order, devil and his agents will lure us out of faith. If we don’t protect our salvation, the enemy will keep it for us. We should be concerned about the behaviour of the people around us. We should be bothered of the misuse of the temple of God as our Master Jesus Christ who trying to correct the negative behavioural activities of those in the temple drove them out of the church.

John 2:13-16: “And the Jews’ passover was at hand, and Jesus went up to Jerusalem, And found in the temple those that sold oxen and sheep and doves, and the changers of money sitting: And when he had made a scourge of small cords, he drove them all out of the temple, and the sheep, and the oxen; and poured out the changers’ money, and overthrew the tables; And said unto them that sold doves, Take these things hence; make not my Father’s house an house of merchandise.”

Many have given themselves to the things that do not profit their souls thereby endangering their souls. The Almighty God entrusted every one of us with a soul of inestimable worth and preciousness, capable of being eternally saved or lost. And the gain of the whole world cannot be comparable with the loss of one precious soul.

Mark 8:36-37 says: “For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul? Or what shall a man give in exchange for his soul? what good is it for a man to gain the whole world, yet forfeit his soul?”

If you are in the church and have lost focus of heaven which is the primary purpose of being in the church and now have focus your energy on money, what to eat, wear, and how to get the world, then you have missed the focal point and cannot positively affect the lives of the souls around you such as your wife, husband, relations and the members of the church.

If as a Christian you have not set your house in order for the Lord to reign, you have by extension prepared it as a workshop for the enemy.

Vanguard