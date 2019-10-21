Senate President holds expanded security meeting over Abuja

By Henry Umoru – Abuja

President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, on Sunday held an expanded meeting over the security challenges in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja by the Special Adviser, Media to the President of the Senate, Ola Awoniyi, it was similar to the security meeting held last week at the office of the Senate President to address the security concerns of the FCT.

Lawan said, “The purpose of this particular meeting is to widen the scope of our interaction and the entire idea is to find a solution to the security situation in the FCT.”

According to Awoniyi, unlike the previous meetings, yesterday’s meeting was attended by the Minister of Communications, Isa Ali Ibrahim and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency(NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar along with other top officials directly involved in the security of Abuja.

Lawan said that the presence of the Communications Minister is to show that the way forward will require application of Information technology while the presence of the NIA DG is to attend to the international dimension in addition to the national security challenge facing Abuja.

The Statement continued that “Lawan is concerned that Abuja, being the seat of power, should have a better security situation than it is now.

“This is the seat of government and I believe that it will be a reflection of what the security situation in Nigeria is. The story is not very good.

“This meeting will, therefore, look into every possible solution going forward on how to address the security situation.”

Some Senators in attendance include the Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, Deputy Chief Whip, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, Chairman, Senate Committee on Interior, Senator Kashim Shettima, Chairman, Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Senator Halliru Jika and Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

vanguard