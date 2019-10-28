Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The National Agricultural Seeds Council, NASC, Catholic Relief Services, CRS, and National Root Crop Research Institute, NRCRI, have commenced training of 18 third party agencies for cassava seeds inspection in Benue : Seeds Council, CRS, and NRCRI commence training of 18 agencies.

This was made known by the Director Gneral, NASC, Dr Philip Ojo, while declaring the training open in Makurdi, Benue State, which is to aid sustainable development of cassava seed system, hence the training of third party agents that would boost the system, which NASC and development partners have conceived.

According to Ojo in the last three years, the BASICS project developed novel to technologies like Semis Autotrophic Hydroponics, SAH, technology for speeding up the propagation of clean cassava planting materials, the cassava seed tracker, which is the first of its kind anywhere in the world, adding that this will entrench efficiency and traceability in the system band molecular laboratory for diagnostics testing.

The inspections are expected to assist the seeds council on certification of quality for small holder cassava farmers to access for improved and increased yields.

He said: “The Council embarked on aggressive nationwide training of seed certification officers for cassava certification. In 2017 and 2018, the Council certified 650 hectares and 1000 hectares of cassava seed fields respectively. In the company Yeats, we anticipate an upsurge in production of improved cassava planning materials and hence an increase in hectrage for cassava seed production.

“You may wish to note that that the number of seed companies has witnessed a dramatic increase from 156 in 2017 to 314 as of today with over 250 applications from prospective entrepreneurs.

“In the face of this awesome growth in the sector and to avoid overburdening our certification officers who are already saddled with annual certification of about 40,000 hectares, NASC deem it fit to engage you all to complement our few officers that are involved in cassava seed quality assurances under the pilot scheme.

“Therefore, our convergence here today is to acquaint you with cassava seed system and certification protocols, equip you with the skills needed to carry out certification and to expose you to the use of tracker.”

The NASC boss, however, warned that the officers will be closely monitored and that any agent found guilty of compromising seed quality will be met with full wrath of the law, saying the Council takes the quality of any crop seed seriously.

Also speaking was the BASICS Project Director, International Institute of Tropical Agriculture, IITA, Dr. Germany Nitturhen, emphasized that the essence of the training is for Nigeria economic development, which cassava is rated a major staple in the country.

Nitturhen also stated that after the training food production will increase based on quality cassava seeds certification for small holder farmers.

Meanwhile, he made it known that training of cassava seedling inspectors in Benue State was a pilot programme that may be extended to other parts of the country based on the success of the project.

vanguard