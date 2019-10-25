Security: Imo state oil communities get patrol vehicles

…As Ihedioha set to announce reward for whistleblowers

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state governor, Emeka Ihedioha, yesterday commissioned over six security patrol vehicles for the two oil local government areas of Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta of Imo state.

Ihedioha commissioned the vehicles at the first security summit held at civic center Oguta local government, alongside his Deputy governor, Gerald Irona as well as state service chiefs, traditional rulers in the state.

The governor who spoke briefly at the event said that he would also announce a reward system for whistleblowers in order to expose those sabotaging the security in their communities.

He also advised the people of the oil communities to “Take the security people as your brothers and sisters and in taking them as your brothers and sisters if you identify a bad egg among them report that person to the authority.

ALSO READ: Imo police alert public on small arms shooting

“We will soon announce reward for whistleblowers it is important to let us expose those sabotaging our rebuild Imo agenda.

“Also, We are going to activate training capacity for the youths of oil communities and beg you to take advantage of these opportunities and make our communities better.”

Speaking also, the Deputy Governor, who is from Oguta local government area, earlier said: “Avalaible statistics show that the most prominent criminal activities in the area include cultism, kidnapping, oil bunkering, banditry, rape, armed robbery, proliferation of arms

“And the recent phenomenon of herders/farmers conflict. The question we shall be asking is: why are people involved in criminal activities and what do we do to make our place safe.”