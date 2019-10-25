Security Challenges: NASS holds national prayer breakfast next week

By Henry Umoru

WORRIED over the Security challenges across the country and part of moves to nip them in the bud with God’s intervention, the Senate and the House of Representatives have concluded arrangements to organise the 2019 National Prayer Breakfast session next week Thursday, 31st October, 2019.

The Breakfast session is being organised by lawmakers under the aegis of Christian Legislators’ Fellowship.

The event which marks the 10th anniversary of the fellowship will be attended by President Muhammadu Buhari as Special Guest of Honour with Senate President, Dr Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan as Chief host.

Briefing Journalists yesterday preparatory to the event, President of the fellowship, Deputy Senate Minority Leader, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, PDP, Taraba South who noted that the event will focus on prayers for the nation to overcome its security woes, said, “Prayer changes things. Nigeria is making progress , although it is not where it ought to be now.

“Ernest prayers will change our situation for the better. Even our Armed forces admit that Nigeria needs prayers to overcome insurgency and the numerous security challenges. ”

He said that leaders and adherents of other faiths are expected to attend the anniversary as it a multi-faith event.

