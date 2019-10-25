Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Security Challenges: NASS holds national prayer breakfast next week

On 7:53 pmIn Newsby
Senate, Border Closure by FG Divides Senators
Red chambers of the Nigerian Senate

By Henry Umoru

WORRIED over the Security challenges across the country and part of moves to nip them in the bud with God’s intervention, the  Senate and the House of Representatives have concluded arrangements to organise  the 2019 National Prayer Breakfast session next week Thursday, 31st  October, 2019.

The Breakfast session is being organised by lawmakers under the aegis of Christian Legislators’ Fellowship.

The event which marks the 10th anniversary of the fellowship will be attended by President Muhammadu Buhari as Special Guest of Honour with Senate President,  Dr Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan as Chief host.

NASS will adjust defence budget to meet security challenges – Sen. Ndume(Opens in a new browser tab)

Briefing Journalists yesterday  preparatory to the event, President of the fellowship,  Deputy Senate Minority Leader, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, PDP, Taraba South who noted that the event will focus on prayers for the nation to overcome its security woes, said, “Prayer changes things.  Nigeria is making progress , although it is not where it ought to be now.

“Ernest prayers will change our situation for the better.  Even our Armed forces admit that Nigeria needs prayers to overcome insurgency and the numerous security challenges. ”

He said that leaders and adherents of other faiths are expected to attend the anniversary as it a multi-faith event.

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.