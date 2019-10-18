Scientists woo media on science reportage

… Solicits More Funding For Research Purposes

By Femi Bolaji

Scientists under the aegies of Teaching and Research in Natural Sciences for Development, TReND in Africa, have urged media outfits to give more attention to Science reportage in order to correct certain public misconceptions about Science in Nigeria.

Trend Outreach Director, Mahmoud Maina, made the plea at a Science communication workshop funded by Welcome Trust for scientists and Journalists in Abuja.

He noted that inadequate funding of research is grossly affecting the country’s livelihood and potentials in Science and Technology, and requires urgent attention.

He further explained that the media is a major key player that would stimulate public interest in science and its enterprise, if the country would be free from dearth of scientists in the future.

According to him “Scientists and Journalists share many things in common and both group have great enthusiasm to reveal new knowledge that can be shared with others to enhance livelihood and better our societies.”

The workshop also birthed African Science Literacy Network, ASLN, which seeks to promote Science Communication in Nigeria.

