School owners in Delta hold NAPPS Day, Dinner Night

Owners of private schools in Delta State under the aegis of National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), Delta State Chapter, have successfully held their ‘2019 NAPPS Day Celebration’.

The said event took place at Oshimili South Local Government Area Arcade, Asaba, Delta State.

In his welcome address, the State Chairman, Deacon Monday Ifoghere, noted that NAPPS in the state has made giant strides and have a lot of successes to show.

According to him, the aims and objectives of forming NAPPS can be conspicuously seen in the association’s daily activities in Delta State.

Ifoghere called on other school owners who are yet to be members of NAPPS to do so, adding that NAPPS must remain relevant locally, nationally and internationally.

He noted that the celebration was the first outing of the present executive that came on board just three months ago, adding this year’s event was also historic because it was not just a celebration of school owners alone, but with their teachers and pupils.

He called on members to expect several innovations in future editions of the programme.

The state chairman also disclosed that “as part of NAPPS social corporate responsibility, the association has awarded scholarship to 1, 000 pupils/students across the state in support of the state government’s free education policy.

During her keynote address, the National President, Dame Sally Adukwu Bolujoko represented by the NAPPS National South-South President and immediate past state president, Chief (Dr.) Ochuko Akpeme, said: “NAPPS has grown to become a critical stakeholder in Nigeria’s education sector and indeed the life of the nation be our very commendable contributions in providing qualitative educational services, policy inputs and implementation especially in the past four years of her thirteen years existence.”

She added: “All is not well with Nigeria’s education system that ranks high with 10.3 million out of school children, saying that the teacher/pupil ratio in the public primary school remains appallingly low with 1 teacher to 46 pupils.”

She continued: “As expected, this year’s theme: ‘Revamping the Ailing Education System for National Development and Wellbeing,’ gives us the opportunity to examine relevant issues begging for attention and proffer solutions in the sector.”

To spice up the ceremony, the different local government area chapters in the state presented an entertaining match past parade, as several private schools in the state thrilled guests with special cultural dance display, debates and other performances.

Also present at the auspicious occasion were Rev. (Dr.) Felix Mikpoyibo, state pioneer president.

The day’s activities ended with a dinner night that took place at Enotel Hotel, Asaba.

The said dinner party was graced by the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Delta State, Mr. Patrick Ukah, represented by the Directorate Inspectorate, Dr. Moses Bragiwa.