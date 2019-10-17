Sanwo-Olu appoints Akinajo as first female MD LAMATA

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has appointed Engr. Abimbola Akinajo as the new Managing Director of Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, LAMATA.

She is the first female and third Managing Director of the 16-year old transport planning, implementing, regulating and franchising authority.

Akinajo succeeds Engr. Abiodun Dabiri. A chartered civil engineer with over 30 years post qualification experience, the last 25 of which has been in the design and delivery of major transport infrastructure projects.

Akinajo earned a B.Sc. in Civil Engineering from the University of Lagos.

Akinajo, immediate Managing Director of Nexant Consulting Limited, a multi-disciplinary construction management, engineering consulting firm, comes to LAMATA with a rich experience in civil and rail infrastructure delivery.

The new Managing Director has extensive experience in consulting and the rail industry especially, in the United Kingdom where she worked for 20 years and delivered many high-profile rail infrastructure projects.

The projects include major London underground Rail bridge replacement projects, the Connect Project-(implementation of updated communications systems on the entire London Underground system), upgrading the Blackfriars station for the Thames Link project.

The East London Line project handover, and London Overground interface project among others.

Akinajo is a member of Institution of Civil Engineers (MICE), Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria, COREN, and Nigeria Society of Engineers, NSE.

