Ronaldo scores 699th career goal as Portugal beat Luxembourg (3-0)

Bernardo Silva and Cristiano Ronaldo both got on the scoresheet as Portugal ran out 3-0 winners over Luxembourg on Friday night.

Silva gave Portugal the perfect start when he opened the scoring on 16 minutes when he controlled and fired home from close range.

Portugal were in cruise control and Ronaldo made it 2-0 when he ran through on goal and chipped the goalkeeper brilliantly on 65 minutes.

With the three points firmly in the bag, Goncalo Guedes added gloss to the scoreline with a third goal in injury-time, according to MailOnline report.

Elsewhere in Group B, Ukraine continued their fine start to qualification with a 2-0 win over Lithuania to maintain their five-point lead over Portugal.

Despite the comfortable nature of the win, Portugal will be disappointed not to have won by a bigger scoreline after missing a string of chances.

Ronaldo had been hoping to get two goals to reach an incredible milestone of 700 goals at club and international level.

The man largely responsible for denying him his landmark goal was Luxembourg goalkeeper Anthony Moris.

Moris produced countless fine saves to keep the score respectable after Silva had pounced on a loose ball and steered it past two defenders on the line to fire the home side ahead in the 16th minute.

