Renewable energy capable of improving Nigeria’s economy ―Experts

Some stakeholders in the power sector have said that the country’s economy will be better improved if Nigerians harness the potentials in renewable energy.

The sideline of a free solar installation training workshop held on Saturday in Ibadan.

The training programme was organised by Techfine and Nexgen Energy partners for no fewer than 64 Nigerian technicians, engineers and electricians on inverter/solar installation.

NAN also reports that Techfine Electronics Nigeria is a notable brand among various stakeholders in the power sector value chain and had, since 2009, entered the Nigerian market with its solar products.

Miss Ruth Ifah, a Solution Engineer with Techfine, expressed hope of a more improved economy in Nigeria with everyone owning power sources through renewable energy.

She said that everyone was looking at renewable energy because power was not readily available, saying the government’s efforts in improving the Nigeria economy needed to be complemented by individuals and corporate entities.

“Government is trying; individuals are trying; Techfine and Nexgen are also trying. People are coming together; they are finding solutions. Over time, I see a more improved economy, with everybody owning his or her power.

“You can own your own PHCN on your roof and generate as much power as you want. Several inventions are coming up for integration into what we presently have.

“We have many grids now. You can have a solar farm or a solar system that can power a community. So it reduces dependence on power distribution firms.

“The power distribution firms can hopefully focus more on industrial use, while individuals, corporate organisations and communities can come together and generate their own power,” she said.

Ifah said that they were hoping to step into the next level in power solution from the training, adding that they would also acquire more partners to reach all parts of the country.

Mr Happiness Osima, a Solution Engineer with Techfine, said that the company’s vision was to provide renewable energy in the country.

“In Africa right now, we all know that the power sector, especially in Nigeria, is becoming something else. It’s appalling; it’s terrible.

“So Techfine has decided to find a way to get into Nigeria and make sure that renewable energy is at its peak here in the country,” he said.

He said that the training was organised for existing and upcoming dealers to understand their mission, products and the company’s status as a global brand in the power sector.

Some of the participants, who spoke with NAN, appreciated Techfine for educating them on renewable energy, which they described as a great alternative to turning the nation’s power sector around.

Ezinne Ibe, a partner with Nexgen Energy, said that Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, has been hit by power cuts due to insufficient generation from the hydro and thermal plants.

Ibe said that the evolution of the solar-powered generators in Nigerian homes has brought a lot of succour to the country.

“Techfine products had, since they entered the Nigerian market in 2009, recorded huge success and patronage from consumers of energy products as well as stakeholders in the sector.

“This training is an added offering to the Nigerian market and it is aimed at creating jobs in the solar energy value chain without compromising the quality of the brand,” she said.

Ibe said that the training was also part of the two companies’ contributions to the growth and development of the Nigerian energy sector and the economy in general.

Mr Adedayo Sosanya, from Solar Sister Nigeria, said that the nation needed to embrace alternative power sources provided by solar energy.

“We have tried generators; we have tried extending the grid, but there are definite places that the grid cannot get to. So solar will be our best bet to get to these places because it has no limitations.

“Solar will take us very far. It is one of those things that can make some of the companies that had left us to come back once they see that our power sources are stable,” he said.

Another participant, Mr Lateef Soola, said that he had learnt new things and new technology from the training, appreciating the organisers.

“It’s going to really help because we have sunlight here in Nigeria. Using the mini-grid, it’s going to help to subsidise the wind power and other power and technology that we had been using before,” he said.

