Rainfall: Flood takes over Lagos community, traps pupils in school

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Following persistent heavy rainfall on Friday, a community in Agege Local Government Area, of Lagos State, was submerged in flood water, trapping some students in a Nursery and Primary school in the area.

The heavy rainfall which started as early as 8 am, paralysed both human and vehicular activities as most of the parts of the state were taken over by flash floods.

As a result of the downpour, motorists and commuters were trapped in traffic across the state.

In one of the worst-hit areas, Orile-Agege, a concerned resident of Orile-Agege, Johnson Babatunde, told Vanguard that the pupils of Ladoje Nursery and Primary School in the area could not leave the premises because of the intensity of the rain.

“There is need for government to rescue the affected persons and pupils at Ladoje Nursery and Primary School who were trapped in the premises due to heavy flood,” Babatunde stated.

Vanguard later gathered that the pupils were later rescued through community effort when they were moved to safe ground through a makeshift canoe.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government had earlier assured citizens not to panic at the sight of the flood as it would soon recede as all efforts are on ground to ensure the safety of lives and property as well as flood-free Lagos, in spite of persistent rainfall.

