PTee Money extends hand of charity

7:20 pm
By Juliet Ebirim

One person who is committed to giving to the poor and less privileged is PTee Money. The Disc Jockey, music producer and company boss is refreshingly different, as he finds fulfilment in humanitarian and philanthropic gestures.

According to his publicist – Semako Asogba, Prince Thompson Iyamu, popularly known as P Tee Money has been secretly donating millions to the poor and has extended the gesture to some of his followers giving away thousands of naira randomly every week.

Semako added that Ptee Money also hopes to visit some rural communities soon. “He has also vowed to pay the tuition fees of some university students. He also said giving to the poor and less privileged is very important in our lives, as it is a necessity that we all must do. No cutting corners because it is clearly written in the scriptures that the only religion acceptable to God as pure and faultless is to look after orphans and widows in distress and to keep oneself from being polluted by the world.”

