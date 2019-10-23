Press Week: Delta NUJ sets up 17-man committee

By Ochuko Akuopha – Oleh

Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Delta Stare Council, has set up a 17-man committee to organize its 2019 Press Week, with Regional Editor of Vanguard Newspapers, South-South, Mr. Emma Amaize, as Chairman.

Also to serve in the committee, are Comrades Kingsley Azuh, Lucky Omokri, Festus Ahon, Francis Nwabiani, Emmanuel Ekebe, Nkem Nwaeke, Joy Mordi, Felix Ekwu, Okies Veeky, and Paul Osuyi.

Others are Andrew Ohwobetehe, Sonia Unobunjo, Anthonia Mowah, Florence Nwabuowun, and Nneka Ozegbe while Comrade Churchill Oyowe, the Secretary of the Council, is the secretary of the committee.

A statement by the Chairman of the Council, Comrade Michael Ikeogwu, said the committee was charged with the overall responsibility to plan and organize a successful 2019 press week for the council.

The statement said the committee would be formally inaugurated on Thursday, October 23, 2019, at the temporary secretariat of the council, DDPA Housing Estate, Asaba. Members are to be seated at 12.00 noon for the inauguration.

“The week is a time for stocktaking where the activities of the council and its members are brought under scrutiny with a view to charting ways of progressing the union to greater heights”, the statement said.

