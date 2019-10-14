Poor road network shows Okorocha’s cruelty to Imo ― PDP

By Chidi Nkwopara, Owerri

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Imo State Chapter, has blamed the failed road network in the state, on what it called “Chief Rochas Okorocha’s cruelty to Ndimo”.

The party’s position was made public via a press statement signed by the State Publicity Secretary, Mr. Damian Oparah.

“The PDP has noted the difficulty experienced by drivers and commuters in the state capital, owing to the poor state of roads in Owerri and by extension the entire state, caused by sub standard and poor construction of these roads by the former Governor, Rochas Okorocha”, Oparah said.

According to the Publicity Secretary, “the party saw it before time and by our series of publications, we condemned in strongest terms, the inferior road constructions and rehabilitation done by Rochas Okorocha administration, but some persons took our candid advice and patriotism as playing opposition to Okorocha’s administration.”

He lamented that there is hardly any state capital with worse roads than Owerri, stressing that “what made it very unfortunate and cruel, is that in less than six months after Okorocha’s tenure, the roads in Owerri have been washed away and decorated with potholes, making driving in the state capital an unpleasant experience and a strenuous activity.”

While saying that the life span of these roads would have rightly expired, if they were constructed years ago, but “they were done some months ago, by nameless companies with poor materials, still at the same cost for a quality construction”.

Oparah noted that no reputable construction company was engaged by Okorocha to work on these roads, pointing out that “what we have as roads in Owerri is heaven, compared to the roads in the rural communities”.

His words: “Traveling from Owerri to Mbaise or Owerri to Orlu, is one sure way of having a bad day. Imo citizens and residents have never had it this bad. Okorocha consciously unleashed wickedness of the highest order on Imolites.”

Continuing, Oparah, however, expressed happiness that the issue of bad roads in Owerri and the entire state have started receiving the attention of Governor Emeka Ihedioha.

“The Governor recently flagged off N13.5 billion rural road projects. A few weeks later, he flagged off the Naze-Nekede-Ihiagwa-Obinze road, as well as the Control Post-World Bank-Umuguma road, Control Post-Ibari Ogwa road, Douglas-Naze Junction, IMSU Junction to Bishops Court road”, Opara recounted.

The Imo PDP leadership reminded the citizenry that “currently, Coduc Construction Company is working at Concorde Boulevard, linking to Port-Harcourt road”, adding that bad roads in Imo will soon be a thing of the past.

He called on Ndimo people not to despair as the PDP government shall see to it that a very reasonable extent these roads will be fixed, as soon as the rain subsides.