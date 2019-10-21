Breaking News
Police Special Forces rescue abducted ACP, arrest suspected Kidnappers

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

A combined team of Police operatives from the Zone 7 Police Command headquarters, Kaduna and the Niger States Commands, on Sunday night, rescued the Area Commander, Suleija, ACP Musa Rabo who was earlier abducted by kidnappers along Kaduna road.
The officer was successfully rescued unhurt by the team which also included members of the elite Police Special Forces of the NPF.

Force Spokesperson, DCP Frank MBA confirmed the rescue of the officer late Sunday night.

He said two suspects were in arrested in connection with the incident adding that investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Recall that ACP Rabo was travelling to Kaduna in his civil dress, with his private vehicle and without escort or any special security at the time of the incident.

He was not targeted as a cop. It was purely an opportunistic crime, indiscriminately and maliciously targeted at citizens using that particular road.

He was, perhaps, positionally unlucky at the time of the incident!

