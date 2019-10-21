Pipeline vandalism: HOSTCOM to train A-Ibom Youths

By Harris Emanuel

Arrangements have been concluded by the Host Communities of Nigeria (HOSTCOM), producing oil and gas to train youths in Akwa Ibom state in order to help check incessant oil and gas pipeline vandalism.

Akwa Ibom State Chairman of HOSTCOM, His Highness, Obong Okon Sunday Akpanonong disclosed this at the weekend, saying that the training programme expected to last for three weeks would hold at the NYSC camp, Ikot Itie Udung in Nsit Atai Local Government Area.

The HOSTCOM boss who is also the village head of Iwuo Okpom in Ibeno Local Government Area stressed that selection of people for the training would be handled by the royal fathers in order to bring sanity, fairness and credibility to the process.

He said that the process has no political undertoned which informed the decision for it to be handled by the traditional rulers in their respective local government areas

He said,” Selection of people for the training will not be political, that is why we want Chiefs and Paramount Rulers in the state to be involved in the entire selection.

“We are committed to ensuring that our pipelines are protected, we are going to train youth to help protect the pipelines against vandalisation”.

He said the State chapter of HOSTCOM which was inaugurated five months ago had witnessed what he called internal crisis which he noted has been resolved by the national chairman, Prince Mike Emuh.

“The issue has been resolved, the national chairman had okayed my leadership and has also asked that the status quo remains”, he stated.

He, however, commended Governor Udom Emmanuel on his governance style and leadership qualities in the state, noting that with him in saddle, the state will continue to witness more peace and development.