PDP ‘ll win Bayelsa guber poll – Chairman

Samuel Oyadongha – Yenagoa

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State, Chief Moses Cleopas, has said on Sunday the party would win the November 16 governorship election with or without those defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Cleopas said in a statement that the Bayelsa people and followers were not with the defectors.

He said the defecting politicians are motivated by an inordinate quest for political positions being dangled to them by the APC.

The chairman said the PDP won the 2015 election convincingly despite the spate of defections and would repeat the feat in the next month’s election without such unstable characters.

Cleopas was reacting to claim by a former Deputy Governor of the state, Chief Peremobowei Ebebi, that he was defecting from the party because of high handedness and fraudulent primaries conducted by the leadership of PDP.

He said the difference between the party leadership and the defecting politicians was the lack of capacity to resist the temptation of suspicious political offers and even threats.

According to him, Ebebi was among the first leaders of the party to make a strong case for Senator Douye Diri, later discovered to be his cousin, as the best among the PDP aspirants.

He said that it was even more shocking that Ebebi who had received and endorsed Diri and his team when they visited him in his Yenagoa residence accepted the position of the Director-General òf the Chief Timi Alaibe’s campaign organization two days after.

Vanguard