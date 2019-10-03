PDP congratulates Tambuwal

Rejects Plateau, Kano verdicts

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has congratulated Sokoto State governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, for his victory at the Sokoto Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which upheld his election on Wednesday.

The party in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan described the verdict as a victory for democracy and “inevitable triumph of the will of the people, as expressed in the March 23 governorship election, over forces that sought to foist themselves on the state.”

The statement reads: “The PDP notes that Governor Tambuwal’s resounding victory at the election was a clear endorsement of his leadership style as evinced in his commitment towards the development of the state and the empowerment of the people.

“Indeed, Governor Tambuwal’s achievements in developing the state and empowering the people in all critical sectors of life stood him out in his first term. His re-election, therefore, marks the determination of the people to consolidate on good governance in their state.

“The PDP, however, rejects the judgments of the governorship election tribunal in Kano and Plateau states.

“It nevertheless urges its teeming members and supporters not to lose hope as the tribunal is not the end of the road,” adding that “justice will surely prevail at the end of the day.”

