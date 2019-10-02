PDP cautions APC, Presidency over alleged third term plot

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Wednesday warned the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and the “cabal” in the Presidency against plots to push a third term agenda for President Muhammadu Buhari.

This is even as the party described the alleged move as a dangerous underhand politics capable of “derailing our democracy and destabilizing our nation.”

In a statement issued by the national publicity secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP labelled “the statements by the Presidency and the APC as an unhealthy ploy to introduce a repugnant issue into the official discourse in a bid to give it life and achieve its fruition in the political arena.”

The statement read in part, “The PDP says it is preposterous for the Presidency cabal and the APC to think that Nigerians cannot see through their shenanigan to import and elevate what they labelled as rumour and internet-based gossip, into the official national discourse.

“Our party notes that Nigerians will not be surprised when, after the statements by the Presidency and APC, new groups surface to orchestrate more forceful agitations in the public space for the alteration of the 1999 Constitution to achieve an ignoble aim.

“The PDP, however, cautions the Presidency and the APC to note that Nigerians are already aware of individuals and political interests in the Presidency cabal in addition to known APC agents who are behind the street demonstrations for the third term for President Buhari.

“The party invites Nigerians to note how, having been busted, the presidency cabal and the APC are now groping for ways to cover their trails by making frivolous allegations which directly point back to them.

“The party, therefore, urges President Muhammadu Buhari to personally speak out and immediately call his supporters to order as Nigerians will never allow anybody, no matter how highly placed, to alter any part of our constitution to serve a selfish interest.

“The PDP insists that this has become imperative in view of the series of constitutional violations and provocative undermining of our laws by the APC and power mongers in the Buhari Presidency.”

The Presidency has since debunked rumour of a third term ambition, describing the insinuations as “internet-based gossip and un-informed media commentary.” In a statement earlier issued by the Senior Special Assistant (Media and Publicity) to the President, Mallam Garba Shehu, the Presidency said Buhari would “serve his full second elected term in office ending 2023 and then, there shall be a general election in which he will not be a candidate.”

Vanguard