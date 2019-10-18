By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

In preparation to inaugurate his cabinet members, the Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola has restructured Ministries in the state. Oyetola pruned the ministries from 22 inherited from his predecessor to 20.

According to Oyetola, the idea was to make the government more effective and efficient in the pursuit of the administration’s development agenda for the state.

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of a 4-day Executive Council Retreat for Commissioner and Special Adviser designates, held at MicCom Golf Resort, Ada, in the state.

Oyetola, who spoke after the adoption of the communique drafted at the retreat Similarly, the governor has also charged the appointees to ensure that they work towards the implementation of all ideas generated at the retreat for the benefit of the state.

He pledged to avail the necessary support, within the available resources in the state, to enable them to discharge their responsibilities, adding that the administration was determined to deliver “an Osun that would become a benchmark for many generations to come.”

Oyetola added that a performance charter would be handed to each of the nominees as a way of measuring their individual relevance in the cabinet.

“The only way to reciprocate the trust reposed in us is to go ahead and implement the Development Agenda conscientiously. As you know, great ideas are only relevant to the extent to which they are translated to concrete and measurable impact on the people.

“It would have been a sheer waste of valuable time if all that has been produced here are not painstakingly applied in enhancing the quality of life of our beloved citizens.

“Your tasks have been carefully defined to enable you to give full expression to your competence and contribution within the larger context of the Development Agenda. I count on you to write your name in gold through excellent service delivery.

“As I mentioned in my address to you on Wednesday, we are a team on the threshold of history and what we do with the privileged opportunity would determine what posterity would record about us. We have an opportunity to make indelible footprints in the sands of time and we must not fall short,” the governor added.

The restructured 20 ministries are Finance; Economic Planning and Budget; Agriculture and Food Security; Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs; Education; Health; Justice; Works and Transports; Information and Civic Orientation; Environment and Sanitation; Women and Children Affairs, and Water Resources.

Others are Land, Physical Planning and Urban Development; Special Duties and Regional Integration; Innovation, Science and Technology; Home Affairs, Culture, and Tourism; Youths and Sports; Rural Development and Community Affairs and Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives.

vanguard