Oyetola charges cabinet members on state development

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola on Wednesday, disclosed his administration’s readiness to make the state viable and compete with its peers globally.

He also charged the Commissioners-designate to quickly swing into action as soon as they are inaugurated, having seen the urge in the team to transform the state.

Speaking at at the ongoing Four-Day State of Osun Executive Council Retreat, held at MicCom Golf Hotels and Resorts, Ada, Boripe Local Government Area of the state, he reaffirmed the administration’s determination to deliver a state that works and can compete with any other globally in terms of basic amenities and provision of modern facilities that will enable citizens to live happily and productively.

Oyetola, who spoke on the paper, “My Development Agenda for the State of Osun”, said his administration is committed to making more unprecedented progress with a view to building a greater Osun that would become a benchmark for national development in all ramifications.

The governor also charged cabinet members to see their appointments as a clarion call to serve humanity and promote the policy thrust and development agenda of the administration.

He further said: “We shall do more to invest in the education that adequately empowers our people to realise their full potentials. We know that equitable public education is central to a healthy democracy and a thriving economy. Therefore, building on the strong foundation laid by the last administration, we will challenge our children with high expectations from a rich, well-rounded education curriculum that will provide them hope in a time of despair and help them thrive and become useful adults.

“We are also fully committed to strengthening and enhancing technical and vocational education while also improving the welfare of our hardworking teachers. My goal is to make Osun known as the state for employment and jobs in the country.”

“Together, we must build a state that provides opportunities for all classes of our people irrespective of backgrounds or even political inclinations. We must build a secure and assured future that offers hope for today and for the generation yet unborn.

“In selecting you to serve, we have followed a most inclusive and participatory approach that included our party and other stakeholders who worked hard with us to deliver victory during the last election. After a much painstaking process, we are assured, therefore, that your emergence is a pointer to your capacity as some of the best our state can muster.

