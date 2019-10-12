Breaking News
Translate

Over 69,000 candidates sit for TRCN qualifying examination

On 7:30 pmIn Educationby

Prof. Segun Ajiboye, Registrar, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), says 69,123 candidates have registered and sat for the Professional Qualifying Examination.

Over 69,000 candidates sit for TRCN qualifying examination

Ajiboye who announced this in a statement in Ibadan on Saturday said the candidates sat for the examination this month.

According to him, the examination was successfully conducted in 47 centres nationwide, including the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) in Oyo State.

He explained that  the examination failed to hold in the University of Ibadan (UI) Distance Learning Centre(DLC) due to the “uncontrollable behaviour of the candidates.”

He stated that the examination coordinators deployed to Oyo state reported that all necessary arrangements were made for the candidates in two centres in the state – UI DLC and LAUTECH Ogbomoso.

The registrar further said the behaviour of the candidates at the Ibadan centre forced the coordinators to suspend it till further notice.

“Reports from across the country indicate the exam went without hitches.

“In the  Abuja Centre where the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr. Sunny Echono, monitored, more than  4,000 candidates sat for the exam between Friday and today successfully,” he added.

He assured the public that the council would look into the happenings at the centre where the exercise did not hold, with a view to forestalling such in the future.

Aniboye, however, said the affected candidates would have a new date to sit for the examination.

vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.