Over 69,000 candidates sit for TRCN qualifying examination

Prof. Segun Ajiboye, Registrar, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), says 69,123 candidates have registered and sat for the Professional Qualifying Examination.

Ajiboye who announced this in a statement in Ibadan on Saturday said the candidates sat for the examination this month.

According to him, the examination was successfully conducted in 47 centres nationwide, including the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) in Oyo State.

He explained that the examination failed to hold in the University of Ibadan (UI) Distance Learning Centre(DLC) due to the “uncontrollable behaviour of the candidates.”

He stated that the examination coordinators deployed to Oyo state reported that all necessary arrangements were made for the candidates in two centres in the state – UI DLC and LAUTECH Ogbomoso.

The registrar further said the behaviour of the candidates at the Ibadan centre forced the coordinators to suspend it till further notice.

“Reports from across the country indicate the exam went without hitches.

“In the Abuja Centre where the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr. Sunny Echono, monitored, more than 4,000 candidates sat for the exam between Friday and today successfully,” he added.

He assured the public that the council would look into the happenings at the centre where the exercise did not hold, with a view to forestalling such in the future.

Aniboye, however, said the affected candidates would have a new date to sit for the examination.

vanguard