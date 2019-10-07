Osun SDP crisis: NWC appoints caretaker chairman

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

The aftermath of the resignation of the Chairman, Osun State Chapter of Social Democratic Party (SDP), Dr. Bayo Faforiji, the party’s National Working Committee has approved the appointment of Dr. Sola Oladeinde as the State Caretaker Chairman.

The appointment letter dated 04th October 2019, mandated the Oladeinde led-Caretaker to resolve the crisis rocking the party in the state.

The national leadership of the party added that the appointment of Oladeinde was in consonance with Article 12.5 subsection (1)&(2) and 19.6 of the constitution of the SDP as amended in 2018.

Part of the mandate given to the committee as contained in the letter include; “The new caretaker committee should as a matter of urgency identify aggrieved current and past members of the party and deploy conflict management mechanism, skills and act to reconcile them and get them back to the party.

“It should also draw a means of organising and repositioning the party in accordance with the guideline from the national headquarters of the party.

“You are also mandated to streamline administrative and political processes within the party in relation to setting up Elders Council, intral communication network, administrative offices, membership register, bank account, state, local and ward secretariat, signboards, banners, flags in accordance with new party policies”.

The party also urged the committee to embark on massive recruitment of members across the state, especially the youth to rejuvenate the party ahead of elections in the state.

It would be recalled that crisis engulfed Osun SDP after its governorship candidate, Senator Iyiola Omisore and some members of the party entered into a coalition, assisted and supported the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to win the rerun election in some local government councils to win the September 27, 2018 governorship election in the state.

vanguard