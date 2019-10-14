Osun encourages private sector participation to enhance quality education 

By Shina Abubakar

Osun state governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola has called for the supports private organisation to improve the standard of education in the state.

He said his administration had place importance on education because he was aware of the fact that education is the bedrock of any developed society.

He said it required a lot of funding, stressing that the partnership was needed to help meet up with the needed funds.

The governor said his administration had commenced the construction of prototype modern schools in replace of the huge mega schools across the state.

The governor who was represented by Chairman of Local Government Service Commission, Tunde Adedeji, spoke at the donation of 75,000 books to selected schools in Osun, Oyo, Ondo and Ekiti states by the Goke Oyedeji Humanitarian Outreach, held at the Gbogan Odeomu Grammar School.

He said, ” We have done so much in the areas of education, health and infrastructural development.

“We are moving from the huge mega schools to the prototype model schools which is being built across the state now. Before a long time, most of the schools will become standard accommodation for students, in terms of lecture halls, libraries, and laboratories in a very short while.

“This government is very proactive in terms of educational development and with supports like this, especially from the private sector, we will achieve more.

We are delighted about this gesture of the GOHO team, you know we give so much emphasis on education, knowing full well that education is the bedrock of any development in any society “

In his address, the director, Dr Oluwagbemiga Famojuro said the zeal to give back prompted the team to embark on most of the humanitarian services they have been doing.

He said the books would help quench students hunger for quality education in the benefiting states.

Famojuro said their plan was to make the donation to different part of the country which they hope to cover in due time.

He also lamented the bureaucracies encountered while trying to clear the books from the port, saying as a result they paid N2 million as demurrage fee.

Mark Grashow, GOHO consultant said he was planning to set up an information hub in rural schools in some African countries including Nigeria.

He explained that with the technology the benefiting countries could store their national examinations, lesson schemes of the teachers among others and could be connected to without internet .

He called for support to enable his team carry out this project as planned.