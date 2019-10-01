Osun community seeks govt assistance to combat kidnapping

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Residents of Imesi-Ile, a town in Obokun Local Government Council Area in Osun State has called on the state government to rehabilitate Ibokun-Imesi-Ile-Ekiti State boundary to curb incidents of kidnapping in the area.

The monarch of the town, Owa Ooye of Imesi Ile, Oba Enoch Akinyemi made the call while receiving the state government team in his palace on Monday.

Oba Adeyemi seek government help in providing basic amenities in the town to complement the efforts of the community, who build a police station but policemen were no longer stationed at the office.

It would be recalled that eight persons were abducted by Fulani bandits last week Sunday in the town before a combined team of Police, OPC and local hunters rescued the victims.

Oba Adeyemi said ” We want the government to provide good road to the town. The police post here was built by the community. But the two policemen stationed there were taken away later”.

“The efforts of our hunters paid off. All the abducted were rescued without paying ransom. Our community hunters would compliment security agents. But no police there”.

Also, the President Imesi-Ile Progressive Association, Engineer Benjamin Olamiju, while welcoming the Osun State’s governor who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebanji, pleaded for the rehabilitation of Imesi Ile road.

He said the road leads to Abuja and called for state encouragement for the hunters that carried out the rescue operation.

He added with adequate arrangements, criminality would not thrive in the state.

In his response, Prince Oyebanji disclosed that the state government is not relenting to tackle kidnapping in the state, saying it has collaborated with neighbouring states to combat insecurity issues in the region.

While commending the efforts of local hunters, he said the government would engage some of them to secure their localities after such hunters are recommended by the royal fathers in their communities.

“We commend the efforts of the monarch and hunters in ensuring that the kidnappers did not escape with the victims, the government is working to rid the state of kidnappers”.

“We have plans to engage hunters for security in their local community. Government is ready but royal fathers and the community leaders will decide who to engage as security in their local areas,” he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria.