Open Defecation: Ekiti drops to sixth position

By Rotimi Ojomoyelav – Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State has dropped from third to the sixth position among the states practising open defecation across the country.

The Commissioner of Infrastructure and Public Utilities, Hon. Bamidele Faparusi, made the disclosure on Tuesday, during a program organised by Ekiti State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (EKRUWASSA) in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO) to mark this year’s global handwashing day in Ado Ekiti.

Faparusi who was represented in the event by Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr Olumide Ajayi said this feat was made possible by the drive-by Ekiti state government to check the age-long practice through enabling laws.

Primary school pupils drawn from selected schools, teachers and Corps Members of Sustainable development Goals (SDGs), Community development service group attended the annual event.

While speaking on the theme of this year’s global handwashing day tagged:” Clean Hands for All”, Hon Faparusi emphasised the importance of handwashing, while also encouraging the pupils to observe a healthy lifestyle by washing their hands with soap and clean water always.

He urged the pupil to make a polite request for soap and water to wash their hands after using the toilet.

On his part, the acting General Manager Ekiti of State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (EKRUWASSA), Mr.Alegeleye Ayodele, said that a lot of diseases can be prevented through hand-washing especially when one used the toilet.





Mr Alegbeleye said the program was designed to create awareness amongst Ekiti people on the dangers of unhygienic practices that could cause Cholera and other diseases.

He added that the awareness is being carried out simultaneously across all local governments in Ekiti state in order not to leave anyone behind in the Sustainable Development Agenda.

The pupils were taught how to wash their hands properly with soap and water. Eneje Great and Adeshina Mercy who spoke on behalf of the pupil thanked the State government and EKRUWASSA for educating them on the importance of handwashing.

Vanguard News Nigeria.