OPC flays FG over Sowore’s continued detention

By Dapo Akinrefon

LAGOS—THE Oodua Peoples’ Congress, OPC, yesterday, berated the Federal Government over the continued detention of the Presidential Candidate of the African Action Congress, AAC, Omoyele Sowore, even as it described the waterways bill sent to the legislature as a plot to make the states redundant.

In a statement by the Publicity Secretary of the group, Yinka Oguntimehin, the group said the prolonged detention and government’s refusal to obey court orders is nothing but lawlessness.

The statement reads: “It is obvious that the Federal Government is playing politics with Sowore’s detention. Where on earth does an elected president flaunt the law and refuse to obey court orders? The Federal Government is treating the judiciary with contempt and it is sad.

“With democracy under President Muhammadu Buhari, the numbers of Federal Government detainees are growing by the day. Before the new judgment, there had been an existing court order for his release, yet the government did not blink an eyelid on the issue and Nigerians have been reacting, because the situation is affecting the image of the country in the international world.

“We cannot continue to fold our arms and behave as if nothing is wrong. If the Federal Government continue this way, that means we are heading towards becoming a lawless nation and that portends grave danger to the nation.”