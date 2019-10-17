Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Onitsha fire incident, heartbreaking —Okowa

On 4:02 pmIn Newsby

By Festus Ahon – Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, yesterday, described the tragic fire incident which wrecked havoc in parts of Onitsha, Anambra State as heartbreaking.

Onitsha fire incident, heartbreaking —Okowa

Commiserating with his Anambra State counterpart, Mr. Willie Obiano and residents of the commercial city, Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, condemned the attitude of some residents who stoned firefighters from Delta who came to rescue the situation thereby preventing them from carrying out lawful duties.

The statement read: “On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I condole with my brother Governor, Willie Obiano, Anambrarians and the people of Onitsha over the unfortunate fire incident that led to the loss of lives and destruction of properties.

“The tragic images coming out of Onitsha of the raging fires are truly heartbreaking. As neighbours, Delta will stand with our brothers and sisters in Anambra at this difficult time as they recover from this terrible incident.

“The unfortunate incident of yesterday calls for concerted efforts towards proper and prompt disaster management. It is a clarion call on Fire Service officers to be more proactive in responding to emergencies such as this to enable them to save more lives and properties.

“It is also imperative that our people need to be re-oriented on the need to stop attacking firefighters on duty”.

vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.