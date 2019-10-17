Onitsha fire incident, heartbreaking —Okowa

By Festus Ahon – Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, yesterday, described the tragic fire incident which wrecked havoc in parts of Onitsha, Anambra State as heartbreaking.

Commiserating with his Anambra State counterpart, Mr. Willie Obiano and residents of the commercial city, Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, condemned the attitude of some residents who stoned firefighters from Delta who came to rescue the situation thereby preventing them from carrying out lawful duties.

The statement read: “On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I condole with my brother Governor, Willie Obiano, Anambrarians and the people of Onitsha over the unfortunate fire incident that led to the loss of lives and destruction of properties.

“The tragic images coming out of Onitsha of the raging fires are truly heartbreaking. As neighbours, Delta will stand with our brothers and sisters in Anambra at this difficult time as they recover from this terrible incident.

“The unfortunate incident of yesterday calls for concerted efforts towards proper and prompt disaster management. It is a clarion call on Fire Service officers to be more proactive in responding to emergencies such as this to enable them to save more lives and properties.

“It is also imperative that our people need to be re-oriented on the need to stop attacking firefighters on duty”.

