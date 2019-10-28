Dayo Johnson – Akure

Ondo state government in conjunction with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has started the training of over 360 youths on the different business enterprises.

Participants after the training would be able to access loans between N1 million and N10 million payable after 18 months of a collection with a five per cent interest rate according to the State Manager of SMEDAN, Mr. Biodun Ayedun.

The three-day entrepreneurship programme, organised by the Ministry of Youths and Sports Development with SMEDAN, started on Monday and would end on Wednesday.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu said that one of the major problems facing youths in the country was unemployment, hence the need to train youths on businesses.

Speaking through his Deputy, Hon Agboola Ajayi, the governor said one of the core values of his cardinal action plan as a government was human capital development, which is the foundation of the socio-economic growth of the state.

According to him, “over four million youths enter the labour market against the available one million jobs.

“As our administration is committed to sustainable youth empowerment, this three-day capacity building training is intended to unlock and re-invent your creative potential and provide another opportunity for you to either start or scale up your existing businesses.

“We cannot pretend to be unaware of the teething challenges confronting up and coming young entrepreneurs, notably the inability to access the initial capital outlay,” he said.

Akeredolu said the agricultural value chain business was a significant aspect of his government’s plan to create jobs for unemployed youths and to grow the state economy.

He said that the business had engaged over 18,000 youths with social protection and reinvestment programmes had currently engaged about 50,000 youths through its various components.

The Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Dotun Owanikin said the programme would make the youths self-reliant and empowering them to ensure sustainable employment opportunities in the state.

