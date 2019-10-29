Omeruo praises Governor Wike for Grooming Future Stars

Nigerian International and Defender of La Liga Club, Leganes, Kenneth Omeruo has commended Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for his commitment to the grooming of young football stars.

Speaking during a meeting with Governor Wike in Madrid on Tuesday, Omeruo said that the establishment of an Academy would create a generation of great football stars.

He said: “I have been around the football circles and I have never seen such investment. This will equip the upcoming players with skills and education.

“Initially, when I heard that the Governor was to set up an academy of this nature, I thought it was a mere promise. But I am happy that it has become a reality. I don’t know of any place in Africa where we have such an academy .”

He urged Governor Wike to continue investing in sports, especially football as a way of empowering less privileged children.

Responding, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike expressed happiness with the contributions of Kenneth Omeruo to the successes of the national team.

He said through his International exploits in different clubs, Kenneth Omeruo has served as a worthy ambassador of the country. The Governor urged him to continue to promote Nigeria on and off the pitch of play.

Governor Wike urged the Nigerian International to invest his resources to cater for retirement time.

“I advise you to be prudent with whatever you get. Don’t live a very bogus life. Always remember that there is still life after football.

“Look at Ronaldo and Messi, they cannot be poor because they invested their resources. So always invest your resources “, he said.

The Rivers State Governor stated that he will continue with investment to promote the empowerment of youths through sports. He said that the Real Madrid Academy in Port Harcourt has come to stay.

The highpoint of the visit was the presentation of his club’s Jersey to the Rivers State Governor.

