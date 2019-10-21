Obi to chair PDP Governors’ Summit

As PDP-governed sates convene IGR Summit

By Dirisu Yakubu

Former Governor of Anambra State and Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr Peter Obi is set to meet governors elected on the platform of the party in a summit on Internally Generated Revenue, IGR, in Abuja.

Obi, according to the programme of event will deliver a keynote address on “The Imperatives of Developing Internally-Generated Revenue Options for State Governments in a Recessed Economy.”

In a statement released by the Summit Organising Committee and signed by Mr Patrick Okon, the event, which is being facilitated by the PDP Governors Forum is managed by Messrs Red Sapphire Nigeria Limited, an integrated marketing communications company that provides Public Relations, Event Management, Marketing, and Advertising Services, in conjunction with Money Line on the African Independent Television.

Slated for October 30, the Summit is expected to draw prominent resource persons with tested knowledge and expertise in IGR and the entire financial sector.

Expected participants are – State Commissioners of Finance, Trade/Investments, Budget/Economic Planning, Tourism and Local Governments/Chieftaincy Affairs; National/State Assembly Committee Chairmen on Local Governments whose input will generally provide statutory and parliamentary backing for the major determinants and considerations on IGR Resources; SSAs on Trade/Investments, Economy, Finance and Revenue Generation; LGA Chairmen/ Secretaries, as well as Heads of State Boards of Internally-Generated Revenue and Senior Executives engaged in the Development and Management of Rural Economy amongst others.

The high-profile summit will feature the Governor of Bayelsa State and Chairman of PDP Governors Forum, Seriake Dickson as Chief Host, National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus as Special Guest of Honour while Obi is the chairman.

